India's First Ever 'Mahouts Village' Transforms Elephant Herders' Lives

In a groundbreaking initiative, Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve creates the first 'Mahouts Village', establishing 44 houses for elephant herders. This development, worth Rs 5.6 crore, improves living conditions and marks the first such endeavor in India. The reserve is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including elephants and tigers.

Updated: 19-05-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:58 IST
Photo sourced from (X/@supriyasahuias). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In a historical first, the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district has inaugurated 'Mahouts Village', a residential settlement for elephant herders. This groundbreaking project involves the construction of 44 houses, costing Rs 5.6 crore, aimed at enhancing the living conditions of those dedicated to tending the camp's elephants.

The Theppakadu Elephant Camp, established during the British era, is Asia's oldest and serves as the focal point of this development. Home to 27 elephants, the camp employs these massive creatures as Kumkis to deter wild elephants from encroaching on villages in regions like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Mahouts residing and working at the camp have historically lacked proper housing, prompting the Tamil Nadu government to step in with this initiative.

This endeavor highlights not only the state's commitment to traditional elephant herders but also provides modern facilities, including water supply, sanitation, and playgrounds named after elephants that served in the reserve. Such efforts offer a promising future for these communities and elevate Mudumalai as a beacon of rich wildlife diversity and cultural heritage. Tourists frequenting the reserve are treated to insights into elephant care as they witness feeding sessions at the camp, adding a compelling aspect to their visit. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

