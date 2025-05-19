Left Menu

Steady Profit Performance: Power Grid Corporation's 2024-25 Fiscal Report

The Power Grid Corporation of India reported a nearly unchanged consolidated net profit of Rs 4,142.87 crore in Q4 of 2024-25, similar to the previous year. Total income, however, increased marginally. The Board announced a final dividend, adding to previously paid interim dividends for the fiscal year.

  • Country:
  • India

The Power Grid Corporation of India reported stable financial results for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. The consolidated net profit came in at Rs 4,142.87 crore, closely mirroring the previous year's figure of Rs 4,166.33 crore, according to the company's recent filing with BSE.

Despite a static profit margin, total income saw an uptick, rising to Rs 12,590.80 crore compared to Rs 12,305.39 crore during the same period last year. Over the entire fiscal year, the net profit remained stagnant at Rs 15,521.44 crore, slightly down from the previous year's Rs 15,573.16 crore, but total income grew to Rs 47,459.38 crore from Rs 46,913.12 crore.

The company announced a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share, complementing earlier distributed interim dividends, bringing the fiscal year's total dividend payout to a significant rate relative to the paid-up equity share capital.

