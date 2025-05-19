Assam's Relentless Crackdown: Major Drug Busts and Seizures
Assam's law enforcement agencies, including Assam Rifles, have intensified their crackdown on drug networks, seizing heroin worth Rs 90.02 lakhs in Champhai and conducting major drug busts in multiple districts, resulting in the arrest of drug peddlers and recovery of significant quantities of narcotics.
The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Champhai's Excise and Narcotics Department, have successfully seized heroin valued at Rs 90.02 lakhs in New Champhai, Champhai district. Acting on specific intelligence, authorities conducted a joint operation in response to reported narcotics movement.
The confiscated drugs have been transferred to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai, for subsequent legal proceedings. Recently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a substantial heroin seizure worth Rs 3.16 crore, leading to the arrest of a drug trafficker.
On social media platform X, the Chief Minister revealed that law enforcement intercepted a vehicle from Silchar to Guwahati, discovering 395.67 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.16 crore. In further efforts against drug trafficking, significant busts occurred in Kokrajhar and Golaghat, leading to multiple arrests and narcotics confiscations.
