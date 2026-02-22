Left Menu

Assam Rifles' Role in Manipur's Peace Restoration

Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, DG of Assam Rifles, met Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh to discuss the force's activities in the state. They focused on operational and civic initiatives aimed at maintaining security and peace in Manipur, with the CM praising the force for its significant contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:16 IST
Assam Rifles' Role in Manipur's Peace Restoration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, met with Manipur's Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Sunday to discuss the paramilitary force's activities in the state of Manipur, according to an official statement.

The meeting took place at Manipur Bhawan in New Delhi, where Lt Gen Lakhera briefed the Chief Minister on operational and civic initiatives undertaken by Assam Rifles in the region.

Manipur's CM commended Assam Rifles, the nation's oldest paramilitary force, for its critical role in safeguarding the India-Myanmar border and its contributions toward restoring peace and normalcy in the Northeast state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash

South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash

 India
2
Protests Erupt at Iranian Universities Amid Political Turmoil

Protests Erupt at Iranian Universities Amid Political Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates
3
Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

Caste Politics Clash: Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy's War of Words

 India
4
Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Shootings

Mystery Murders at the Border: Uncovering the Truth Behind Punjab Police Sho...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026