Assam Rifles' Role in Manipur's Peace Restoration
Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, DG of Assam Rifles, met Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh to discuss the force's activities in the state. They focused on operational and civic initiatives aimed at maintaining security and peace in Manipur, with the CM praising the force for its significant contributions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:16 IST
Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, met with Manipur's Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Sunday to discuss the paramilitary force's activities in the state of Manipur, according to an official statement.
The meeting took place at Manipur Bhawan in New Delhi, where Lt Gen Lakhera briefed the Chief Minister on operational and civic initiatives undertaken by Assam Rifles in the region.
Manipur's CM commended Assam Rifles, the nation's oldest paramilitary force, for its critical role in safeguarding the India-Myanmar border and its contributions toward restoring peace and normalcy in the Northeast state.
