Left Menu

Bridge to Progress: Controversial Connection to Sicily Set to Begin

Construction of a giant bridge linking Italy's mainland to Sicily is projected to start in the summer. Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini emphasizes the project's importance for developing southern Italy, despite concerns about economic, environmental, and criminal implications. A strategic committee's final approval is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:08 IST
Bridge to Progress: Controversial Connection to Sicily Set to Begin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The ambitious plan to construct a vast bridge connecting Italy's mainland to the island of Sicily is poised to commence this summer. Matteo Salvini, the country's infrastructure minister, has pledged to prevent criminal involvement in this multi-billion-euro endeavor.

This controversial undertaking has been in discussion for decades as a potential economic boost for southern Italy. Initially shelved in 2013 due to financial constraints, the project has been revived with 13.5 billion euros earmarked under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration.

While proponents argue it will enhance infrastructure and connectivity, critics cite geographical concerns, economic viability, and potential mafia interference. Salvini assured structural robustness and called opposition a capitulation to organized crime, with precautions including anti-mafia oversight on involved companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025