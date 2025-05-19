Bridge to Progress: Controversial Connection to Sicily Set to Begin

The ambitious plan to construct a vast bridge connecting Italy's mainland to the island of Sicily is poised to commence this summer. Matteo Salvini, the country's infrastructure minister, has pledged to prevent criminal involvement in this multi-billion-euro endeavor.

This controversial undertaking has been in discussion for decades as a potential economic boost for southern Italy. Initially shelved in 2013 due to financial constraints, the project has been revived with 13.5 billion euros earmarked under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration.

While proponents argue it will enhance infrastructure and connectivity, critics cite geographical concerns, economic viability, and potential mafia interference. Salvini assured structural robustness and called opposition a capitulation to organized crime, with precautions including anti-mafia oversight on involved companies.

