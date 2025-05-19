Left Menu

India's COVID-19 Situation Stable Despite Regional Surge

In response to rising COVID-19 cases in Singapore and Hong Kong, India's Ministry of Health held a review meeting. Experts concluded India's COVID-19 situation is under control with only 257 active cases, all mild. The country maintains a robust surveillance system for respiratory illnesses to safeguard public health.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) convened a crucial meeting amidst concerns over increasing COVID-19 cases in Singapore and Hong Kong. Top experts from NCDC, EMR division, Disaster Management Cell, and other key health institutions in India participated, according to informed sources.

Chaired by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), the meeting focused on the mild nature of cases abroad, which showed no unusual severity or mortality. The experts reaffirmed that the current COVID-19 situation in India is stable and under control.

As of May 19, 2025, India records only 257 active COVID-19 cases, a minimal count given its vast population. The Union Health Ministry utilizes the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and ICMR's network to continuously monitor respiratory illnesses, ensuring public health safety remains a top priority.

