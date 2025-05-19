U.S. Consumer Sentiment Hits New Low Amid Trade Policy Impact
U.S. consumer sentiment has further declined in May due to rising inflation expectations driven by President Trump's trade policies. The University of Michigan survey reveals a sharp sentiment drop among Republicans, with concerns over tariff impacts leading major retailers to warn of potential price increases.
Consumer sentiment in the U.S. has plummeted in May, reaching levels unseen since 1981, with inflation expectations soaring amidst growing fears over the economic repercussions of President Trump's trade policies. The University of Michigan's survey highlighted a notable drop in morale, even among Trump's supporters.
The declining sentiment, along with rising inflation expectations, suggests a slowdown in consumer spending. This could affect hopes for an economic rebound in the current quarter. The situation results from a surge in imports as businesses seek to dodge escalating tariff costs.
Economists warn of looming shortages as reduced port activities might lead to unavailability of goods. The sentiment index reflects these concerns, with Republicans showing a 7% sentiment drop. Though tariffs on Chinese imports have been reduced temporarily, consumers remain apprehensive about economic conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia and New Zealand Stand United Against Film Tariffs
Australasia Stands Firm Against U.S. Movie Tariffs
Albanese's Stunning Second Term: Navigating AUKUS and Tariffs in the Trump Era
Unveiling America's News: Tariffs, Trials, and Transformation
Market Jitters: Tariffs, Trade Wars, and a Fed Decision Loom