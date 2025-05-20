Left Menu

Tirupati's Liquor Controversy: MP Gurumoorthy Accuses TDP of Illegal Trade

YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has accused the TDP-led coalition of overseeing illegal liquor sales in Tirupati, tarnishing the city's sanctity. He criticized governance breakdown and demanded accountability for turning the holy city into a lawless hotspot, amidst allegations of an alleged liquor scam linked to former Chief Minister Naidu.

YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has leveled serious accusations against the ruling TDP-led coalition, claiming that illegal liquor sales are rampant in the holy city of Tirupati. The accusations were backed by evidence from the party's Tirupati incharge, Bhumana Abhinay, who inspected numerous outlets.

Gurumoorthy alleged that shops were selling liquor at inflated prices, operating at hours beyond legal limitations. He lamented the negative impact on Tirupati's sanctity and called this a reflection of governance failure, urging the government to rectify this situation immediately.

The MP further criticized the TDP-led government for allegedly targeting former YSRCP officials through politically motivated campaigns and ignoring historical liquor scams during Naidu's administration. He demanded action against the alleged ongoing irregularities in the state's liquor sector.

