Netherlands Pledges EUR 34M to UNDP to Boost Global Sustainable Developments

The Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing global sustainable development by contributing a significant EUR 34 million to the core resources of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This funding is part of a broader multi-year strategic agreement between the two parties for the period of 2023–2025, reflecting a shared vision to tackle global crises, promote resilience, and ensure equitable progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Strengthening a Long-Standing Partnership

The Netherlands has long been a key partner in development cooperation, supporting multilateral efforts aimed at poverty eradication, democratic governance, and climate action. The renewed partnership with UNDP comes at a time when international collaboration is more essential than ever, with global challenges such as conflict, climate change, and economic inequality threatening to stall or reverse development progress in vulnerable regions.

This substantial financial support ensures UNDP's flexibility to prioritize and respond quickly to urgent global needs while maintaining its ability to invest in long-term structural development. It reflects a mutual commitment to building a more just, peaceful, and sustainable world.

Impact of UNDP’s Work: A Glimpse into Global Transformation

UNDP’s track record of impactful work is vast and growing. Since 2022, its combined core and earmarked (non-core) funding has expanded access to essential services for nearly 160 million people. It has also provided sustainable energy solutions to over 177 million people, many of whom live in regions plagued by energy poverty and instability.

In the realm of democratic governance, UNDP has made a profound impact by supporting 816 million individuals in exercising their right to vote, reinforcing democratic institutions in fragile contexts. Additionally, the organization has played a catalytic role in mobilizing over $867 billion in development finance, unlocking investments aligned with the SDGs.

Core Funding: The Backbone of Agility and Response

Core resources are at the heart of UNDP’s operational resilience. These funds allow the organization to respond immediately to emergencies and deploy resources where they are most needed without delay. This was evident in their rapid response to recent crises such as:

The devastating earthquake in Myanmar , where core funding enabled immediate humanitarian response and community recovery.

Conflict zones in Gaza, Syria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where core resources facilitated critical interventions for displaced populations, conflict resolution, and basic service provision.

This flexibility is critical to ensuring that UNDP remains agile and responsive in an increasingly complex global environment.

On the Ground in Ukraine: From Conflict to Community Rebuilding

In Ukraine, the UNDP-Netherlands partnership is making a tangible difference. With war disrupting lives and livelihoods, joint efforts have supported:

Demining operations to restore safety and facilitate safe movement.

Family reunification initiatives to help war-affected families reconnect and heal.

Veteran support programmes aimed at psychological rehabilitation, reintegration, and sustainable livelihoods for former combatants.

These interventions not only address immediate humanitarian needs but also lay the foundation for long-term recovery and resilience.

Shared Priorities: A Blueprint for Collaborative Progress

Looking ahead, the partnership between UNDP and the Netherlands will focus on several key priority areas of mutual interest, including:

Strengthening governance and the rule of law to build transparent, accountable institutions.

Safeguarding livelihoods by promoting inclusive economic opportunities and supporting entrepreneurship.

Crisis preparedness and recovery , enabling communities to cope with and rebound from natural and human-induced shocks.

Supporting displaced populations , including assistance for voluntary and safe return to home regions.

Sustainable water management , particularly vital in climate-vulnerable regions.

Private sector engagement to drive innovation, scale solutions, and accelerate progress toward the SDGs.

This holistic, forward-looking approach underlines the shared commitment to leave no one behind and ensure that development reaches the most marginalized.

A Vision for an Equitable Future

UNDP has welcomed the Dutch government’s renewed commitment as a strong endorsement of the agency’s work and mission. As articulated by UNDP leadership, core contributions are more than just financial support—they are a vote of confidence in multilateralism, in development cooperation, and in the belief that a better future is possible through collective action.

With the Netherlands standing alongside, UNDP is poised to expand its impact, deepen its reach, and continue to deliver transformative change to millions across the globe.

In a world marked by uncertainty and fragmentation, partnerships such as that between the Netherlands and UNDP are a beacon of hope. By investing in resilience, equity, and sustainable progress, this alliance exemplifies what is possible when nations come together in pursuit of a common good. With EUR 34 million in core resources now fueling UNDP’s efforts, the path toward a more just, prosperous, and inclusive world becomes ever more tangible.