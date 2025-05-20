Delhi High Court Issues Notice in Defamation Case Against Shashi Tharoor

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sent a notice to Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor after BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar filed a petition. The petition challenges an earlier trial court decision to dismiss Chandrasekhar's criminal defamation complaint against Tharoor. Justice Ravinder Dudeja, who presides over the bench, has requested a response from Tharoor following detailed arguments by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Chandrasekhar. A hearing has been scheduled for September 15, 2025.

Senior Advocate Jethmalani criticized the trial court's ruling as erroneous, arguing that material evidence was overlooked. He stated that the revisionist intended to prosecute Tharoor for criminal defamation under Section 203 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. Jethmalani alleged that the lower court allowed Tharoor to unfairly benefit from false statements made during elections, impacting Chandrasekhar's narrow defeat and compromising democratic principles.

In February 2025, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi declined summons against Tharoor in this defamation complaint, ruling that the pre-summoning evidence did not substantiate allegations of defamation. Chandrasekhar contended that Tharoor's false claims of bribery during an interview damaged his reputation and contributed to his electoral loss in 2024. Despite the court's earlier acknowledgment of defamation-related offences, it dismissed the complaint, emphasizing the lack of sufficient grounds to proceed.

