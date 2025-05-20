Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet's Bold Move to Secure Farmers' Future

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has set up a sub-committee to monitor agricultural produce and ensure fair prices for farmers. This initiative, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aims to address price fluctuations caused by global geopolitical changes and support the state's agricultural sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has constituted a sub-committee with six ministers dedicated to overseeing agricultural produce and securing fair prices for farmers, according to a government insider.

In an intensive 45-minute meeting, the Cabinet assessed the challenges facing farmers and discussed effective marketing strategies to address these issues. "The Cabinet sub-committee will persistently evaluate the measures necessary to ensure farmers receive remunerative prices," stated the source to PTI.

Officials briefed Naidu on factors influencing crop prices, including global geopolitical tensions. Despite increased crop yields this year, these external pressures have adversely impacted prices, particularly for chillies, tobacco, and aquaculture. TDP Chief Naidu assured that the NDA government is ready to provide necessary assistance to support farmers in these trying times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

