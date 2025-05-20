Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Standoff: Future Hangs in Balance

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has voiced strong objections to U.S. demands that Tehran cease uranium enrichment, labeling them as "excessive and outrageous." This statement casts doubt on the future success of ongoing nuclear talks.

The crux of the contention lies in the U.S. insistence that Iran halt its domestic uranium enrichment, which Washington claims could lead to the development of nuclear weapons. Despite four rounds of negotiations, a date for the fifth round remains undecided, as Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi awaits "logic to prevail."

Amid these tensions, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi has warned that if the U.S. maintains its firm stance, the dialogues are likely to fail. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has reiterated his warning of severe consequences if Iran does not comply with terms to resolve the nuclear energy dilemma.

