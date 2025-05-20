KSrelief Backs WFP to Fight Malnutrition in Flooded Unity State, S. Sudan

In a significant humanitarian effort, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has successfully delivered critical nutrition support to more than 6,000 vulnerable mothers and children in Bentiu, Unity State, South Sudan. This initiative was made possible through a generous US$400,000 contribution from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, channeled via the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief).

The funding enabled the procurement and distribution of specialized nutritious foods aimed at preventing acute malnutrition among at-risk groups. These included Super Cereal Plus, a fortified blended food rich in essential vitamins and minerals, and Plumpy Doz, a lipid-based nutrient supplement tailored for children aged six months and older, as well as for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Battling a Crisis of Malnutrition Amid Prolonged Flooding

Unity State, and particularly Bentiu, has endured years of severe flooding, which has devastated infrastructure, submerged vast swathes of arable land, and forced thousands into displacement camps. The floods have not only stripped communities of their livelihoods but also dramatically increased exposure to waterborne diseases—both key contributors to the rising rates of acute malnutrition in the region.

Health workers and humanitarian agencies on the ground report persistently alarming levels of undernutrition. These conditions are especially dire for young children, whose physical and cognitive development is severely impaired without timely and adequate nourishment.

“As hunger and malnutrition continue to outpace available resources, support for nutrition programmes is more vital than ever,” said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, WFP’s Country Director in South Sudan. “Getting the right nutrition to young children and mothers at the right time not only saves lives—it gives children a chance to grow, learn, and reach their full potential. Our partnership with KSrelief is helping make that possible.”

Rising Hunger Crisis Across South Sudan

This latest intervention comes against a backdrop of worsening food insecurity in South Sudan. According to WFP estimates, approximately 7.7 million people—over 60% of the country’s population—are currently facing crisis or worse levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above). Among them, an estimated 2.1 million children are at risk of malnutrition in 2025, a near record-high figure for the country.

The nutrition assistance in Bentiu is not only a lifeline but also a preventive measure against further deterioration of health conditions. It aligns with WFP’s broader strategy to focus on resilience-building, timely interventions, and nutritional education in the most affected regions.

A Decade of Global Partnership: WFP and KSrelief

The partnership between WFP and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre spans a decade, originating from KSrelief’s establishment in 2015 in Riyadh. Since then, the two organizations have collaborated on numerous humanitarian projects across the globe. In South Sudan, their cooperation began in 2018, marking a concerted effort to address food insecurity and improve health outcomes in one of the world’s most vulnerable nations.

The latest contribution by KSrelief underscores a continued commitment to humanitarian values and international cooperation. It reaffirms the shared vision of both organizations to reach the most marginalized and at-risk populations with vital health and nutrition services.

As climate change continues to exacerbate humanitarian crises globally, initiatives like this one not only offer immediate relief but also pave the way for long-term recovery and development in fragile settings like South Sudan.