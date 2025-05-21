Delhi's Power Demand Peaks Amid Sweltering Heatwave

Delhi experienced a significant surge in power demand on Wednesday due to scorching summer temperatures, peaking at 7748 MW—the highest level recorded this year, according to discom officials.

The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi documented the peak demand at 15:29 pm, noting it as the highest for a May 21 since 2020. Officials added last year's May peak hit 8302 MW, while Delhi's all-time high was 8656 MW on June 19, 2024, and predictions suggest it may exceed 9000 MW this year.

The BSES discoms reported they had effectively met demands of 3427 MW and 1667 MW respectively, as Delhi set a new seasonal demand record on Wednesday, according to a company spokesperson. Efficient air conditioning practices, such as setting thermostats to 24°C, can significantly cut energy consumption, he highlighted. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited stated that it met its 2245 MW peak demand efficiently, owing to well-devised strategies and contingency measures like bilateral tie-ups and power exchanges.

