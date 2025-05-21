Left Menu

Delhi's Power Demand Peaks Amid Sweltering Heatwave

Delhi witnessed an unprecedented spike in power demand due to soaring temperatures, reaching 7748 MW, the highest this year. Discoms managed to meet record demands through strategic planning and effective measures. Simple energy-saving tips can help reduce electricity consumption significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:55 IST
Delhi experienced a significant surge in power demand on Wednesday due to scorching summer temperatures, peaking at 7748 MW—the highest level recorded this year, according to discom officials.

The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi documented the peak demand at 15:29 pm, noting it as the highest for a May 21 since 2020. Officials added last year's May peak hit 8302 MW, while Delhi's all-time high was 8656 MW on June 19, 2024, and predictions suggest it may exceed 9000 MW this year.

The BSES discoms reported they had effectively met demands of 3427 MW and 1667 MW respectively, as Delhi set a new seasonal demand record on Wednesday, according to a company spokesperson. Efficient air conditioning practices, such as setting thermostats to 24°C, can significantly cut energy consumption, he highlighted. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited stated that it met its 2245 MW peak demand efficiently, owing to well-devised strategies and contingency measures like bilateral tie-ups and power exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

