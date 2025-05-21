IndusInd Bank's Tumultuous Quarter: A Deep-Clean Exercise Amid Financial Struggles

Facing a serious financial setback, IndusInd Bank posted a staggering Rs 2,329 crore loss for the March quarter on Wednesday. This comes as the bank undertakes a significant deep-clean to address accounting discrepancies and misclassified assets in critical segments.

The lender's woes deepened with fresh slippages totaling Rs 5,014 crore, primarily from the microfinance division, where a misclassified Rs 1,800-crore stress was acknowledged. High-profile resignations and tumult marked recent months, driven by allegations of insider trading and governance failures.

As measures to rectify past errors proceed, the bank's management, led by non-executive Sunil Mehta, assures stakeholders of future stability. Moving forward, IndusInd aims to reinforce its operational integrity while slowly restoring its financial health.

