IndusInd Bank's Tumultuous Quarter: A Deep-Clean Exercise Amid Financial Struggles

IndusInd Bank reported a substantial Rs 2,329 crore loss in the March quarter, attributed to deep-clean efforts following fraudulent practices. Significant missteps included misclassification in the microfinance sector and incorrect accounting. Management emphasized future stability and accountability, foreseeing stabilization by the second half of FY26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Facing a serious financial setback, IndusInd Bank posted a staggering Rs 2,329 crore loss for the March quarter on Wednesday. This comes as the bank undertakes a significant deep-clean to address accounting discrepancies and misclassified assets in critical segments.

The lender's woes deepened with fresh slippages totaling Rs 5,014 crore, primarily from the microfinance division, where a misclassified Rs 1,800-crore stress was acknowledged. High-profile resignations and tumult marked recent months, driven by allegations of insider trading and governance failures.

As measures to rectify past errors proceed, the bank's management, led by non-executive Sunil Mehta, assures stakeholders of future stability. Moving forward, IndusInd aims to reinforce its operational integrity while slowly restoring its financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

