DEPA Commercial Lights Up Greece with New Gas-Fired Power Plant

Greek gas supplier DEPA Commercial has announced a significant 600 million-euro project to construct a new gas-fired power plant in Larissa. This project involves collaboration with Cyprus-based Clavenia and two Greek companies, aiming to create jobs, boost competition, and lower electricity costs amid Greece's shift towards renewables.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

DEPA Commercial, a prominent Greek gas supplier, has unveiled plans for a groundbreaking 600 million-euro initiative to develop a gas-fired power facility in Larissa, set to enhance the region's energy landscape.

The project, a collaboration with Cyprus-based Clavenia and Greek firms Volton and EUSIF Larissa, will leverage advanced technology from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to establish a 792 MW power plant.

This development, backed by Greece's Minister for Environment and Energy, Stavros Papastavrou, promises job creation, increased market competition, and reduced electricity costs, coinciding with Greece's broader move towards renewable energy sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

