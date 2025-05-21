DEPA Commercial Lights Up Greece with New Gas-Fired Power Plant

DEPA Commercial, a prominent Greek gas supplier, has unveiled plans for a groundbreaking 600 million-euro initiative to develop a gas-fired power facility in Larissa, set to enhance the region's energy landscape.

The project, a collaboration with Cyprus-based Clavenia and Greek firms Volton and EUSIF Larissa, will leverage advanced technology from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to establish a 792 MW power plant.

This development, backed by Greece's Minister for Environment and Energy, Stavros Papastavrou, promises job creation, increased market competition, and reduced electricity costs, coinciding with Greece's broader move towards renewable energy sources.

