Delhi-NCR Faces Havoc as Hailstorm Disrupts Flights and Traffic

A sudden hailstorm, with winds reaching 79 kmph, brought chaos to Delhi-NCR. Flights were disrupted, and Metro services on the Yellow Line stalled. Public areas faced waterlogging and tree falls, impacting traffic. The weather shift followed a hot, humid day, leading to a significant temperature drop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:50 IST
A fierce hailstorm swept across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, bringing with it winds clocking 79 kmph and heavy showers that disrupted everyday activities in the region.

Flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport faced delays, while Metro commuters on the Yellow Line experienced lengthy standstills. The sudden downpour and strong winds caused traffic congestion, waterlogging, and reports of tree falls across various parts of the capital.

The India Meteorological Department noted the weather changed abruptly after a sweltering day, causing a sudden temperature drop, lowering the day's peak from a discomforting 40.7°C. According to experts, ongoing atmospheric conditions from a cyclonic circulation over Haryana facilitated the sudden shift in weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

