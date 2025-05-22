Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Advocates Collaborative Effort for Sustainable Development and Zero Carbon Future

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a seminar promoting harmony with nature, emphasizing a united approach to achieving net zero carbon by 2070. He urged comprehensive relief measures for recent weather-induced damages, and called for vigilance in response to the JN.1 COVID variant without causing public alarm.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kick-started the National Seminar-2025 centered on 'Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development' on Thursday. He emphasized that reaching India's net zero carbon objective by 2070 requires collective societal action along with governmental efforts.

During his address, Adityanath underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the 2070 net zero target but highlighted that it necessitates public involvement. The seminar served as a platform for exploring strategies to align natural harmony with sustainable growth, according to Adityanath.

Following recent weather challenges including storms and hail, the Chief Minister commanded immediate and effective relief initiatives. He instructed officials to survey the damaged areas, expedite relief fund distribution where necessary, and ensure health care provisions for those affected. Moreover, Adityanath reviewed the state's COVID-19 readiness amid growing concerns about the JN.1 subvariant, emphasizing the importance of preparation while maintaining public calm.

