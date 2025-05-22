Yogi Adityanath Advocates Collaborative Effort for Sustainable Development and Zero Carbon Future

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kick-started the National Seminar-2025 centered on 'Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development' on Thursday. He emphasized that reaching India's net zero carbon objective by 2070 requires collective societal action along with governmental efforts.

During his address, Adityanath underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the 2070 net zero target but highlighted that it necessitates public involvement. The seminar served as a platform for exploring strategies to align natural harmony with sustainable growth, according to Adityanath.

Following recent weather challenges including storms and hail, the Chief Minister commanded immediate and effective relief initiatives. He instructed officials to survey the damaged areas, expedite relief fund distribution where necessary, and ensure health care provisions for those affected. Moreover, Adityanath reviewed the state's COVID-19 readiness amid growing concerns about the JN.1 subvariant, emphasizing the importance of preparation while maintaining public calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)