Uttar Pradesh Set for Weather Relief: Gradual Warm-Up Expected
Relief from cold wave and frost in Uttar Pradesh is predicted from January 15, with rising temperatures due to western disturbances. Gradual weather improvement is expected, including cold morning conditions and increasing fog, followed by possibly light rainfall starting January 19.
Uttar Pradesh is poised for a much-needed respite from the prevailing cold wave and frost conditions starting January 15, according to the Meteorological Centre. Minimum temperatures are expected to rise gradually as successive western disturbances move across the region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has observed slight improvements in the cold wave affecting parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Moradabad, and Rohilkhand divisions. Yet, cold conditions may persist until Thursday night, with potential frost in isolated areas.
Starting January 19, light drizzle or isolated rainfall may occur as the western disturbances advance. Meanwhile, dense fog is expected at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh, with similar conditions possible in eastern parts of the state.
