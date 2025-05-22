Congo's Charcoal Boom Threatens Heritage Forests

KABARE, DRC - Eastern Congo's tropical forests are facing severe ecological threats due to a surge in illegal logging for charcoal and timber. Newly occupied by the M23 rebels, the area around Kahuzi-Biega National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has seen increased forest exploitation. Environmentalists raise concerns over habitat loss for rare species, including the Grauer's gorillas.

The recent M23 advance has reopened previously restricted roads, facilitating easier transport of charcoal, known locally as makala. This has led to a significant decrease in charcoal prices as supply surges. Locals at Murhesa charcoal market report buying bags for just 45,000 francs to sell in Bukavu with a modest profit.

While local communities benefit economically, the ecological cost is worrisome. Conservation groups have urged M23 leaders to cease illegal logging activities, fearing irreversible damage to forest ecosystems. The lack of response from M23 officials adds to the concerns as thousands of charcoal bags reach major cities daily, risking the future of Congo's natural heritage.

