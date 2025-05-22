Left Menu

Punjab Police Crackdown on Drug Smugglers: Properties Razed and Networks Dismantled

Punjab Police, executing orders from CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav, demolished illegal properties of drug smugglers on Panchayat land. Recent operations include the busting of a cross-border narcotics cartel in Jalandhar, with the seizure of heroin, drones, and other contraband at the Punjab border.

Punjab Police takes bulldozer action in Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a determined crackdown against the drug trade, Punjab Police on Thursday demolished illegal properties belonging to two notorious drug smugglers, Jagpreet alias Jagga and Satnam alias Satta, on land owned by the Panchayat. Both individuals are currently incarcerated for their involvement in drug trafficking, according to SSP Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh.

Senior police officials stated that the operation was conducted following directives from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. They emphasized their commitment to taking stringent action against those profiting from illegal drug operations. Singh noted, "We were informed by the revenue department about the illegal construction on Panchayat land, and after the family failed to prove legality, we proceeded with the demolition."

In related operations, the Commissionerate Police in Jalandhar dismantled an international narcotics trafficking network, arresting an accused linked to foreign smugglers and seizing 5 kg of heroin. Parallelly, Border Security Force intercepted drones and contraband at the Punjab border, reinforcing efforts to combat cross-border smuggling and maintain law and order.

