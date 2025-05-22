Punjab Police Crack Down on International Drug Trafficking Operations

In a concerted effort to combat drug trafficking, Punjab Police have reaffirmed their dedication to dismantling drug syndicates and disrupting supply routes to ensure a drug-free state. This commitment was underlined by the recent capture of a suspect involved in an international narcotics cartel, along with the seizure of 5 kg of heroin.

The suspect, known as Shiva (alias Sodhi), had reportedly been liaising with foreign traffickers for two years. His apprehension has reportedly resulted in the collapse of a crucial smuggling network. Consequently, an FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Jalandhar, reflecting the seriousness of these operations.

Further intensifying their crackdown, Ferozepur Police apprehended two individuals in another drug case, seizing 2.20 kg of heroin and a motorcycle used in smuggling. Meanwhile, Border Security Force troops seized drone components, firearms parts, and heroin in multiple incidents along the Punjab border, underscoring the multi-faceted approach needed to combat these networks effectively.

