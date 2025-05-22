U.S. Stock Markets React to Debt Worries Amid Trump's Tax Bill Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures showed a steadier stance on Thursday following a previous session's decline sparked by surging Treasury yields. Investors are increasingly concerned about the potential debt implications of President Donald Trump's proposed tax bill.

The legislation, which President Trump has called "one big beautiful bill," could inflate the national debt by $3.8 trillion over the next decade, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. This prospect has caused significant unease in financial markets, particularly affecting Treasury and stock markets.

Despite these pressures, some growth stocks, including those linked to cryptocurrencies, saw gains. However, solar energy stocks declined, weighed down by expectations of the bill discontinuing green-energy subsidies. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve commentary and key economic data releases could further influence market movements.

