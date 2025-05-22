Torrential Rains Cause Havoc: Traffic Jams and Flight Disruptions in India

Heavy rains lashed Maharashtra's Thane district, leaving the Bhiwandi-Wada road severely damaged and causing massive traffic jams. Commuters found themselves stranded for hours as the downpour resulted in large potholes, further slowed by ongoing construction. The congestion stretched an alarming 7 to 8 kilometers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported widespread heavy rainfall, impacting regions like Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan & Goa, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. More rain is forecasted for the west coast over the coming days, increasing the risk of further disruption.

Delhi faced severe weather that brought thunderstorms, hail, and heavy rain, causing power outages and flight diversions. The storm led to a significant drop in temperatures by 14°C in just one hour. The fire department received numerous emergency calls, demonstrating the storm's impact on the city. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)