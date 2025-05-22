Left Menu

Phenomenal Response: Borana Weaves IPO Subscribed 148.77 Times

Borana Weaves, a leading microfilament woven fabric producer, achieved significant success as its IPO was oversubscribed by 148.77 times on the final bidding day. The IPO, with a price range of Rs 205-216 per share, saw high demand, especially from non-institutional investors and retail individual investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:19 IST
Phenomenal Response: Borana Weaves IPO Subscribed 148.77 Times
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The IPO of Borana Weaves, a distinguished manufacturer of microfilament woven fabrics, witnessed an unprecedented subscription rate of 148.77 times by the close of bidding on Thursday. This exceptional demand underscores the immense investor interest in the company.

Official data from the NSE indicates that the Rs 144.89-crore IPO attracted massive bids totaling 54,88,84,443 shares against the offered 36,89,457 shares. Highlighting the strength of the response, the segment reserved for non-institutional investors was oversubscribed 237.41 times, while the retail investor quota secured 200.50 times subscription.

Meanwhile, the qualified institutional buyers' category was also fervently pursued, reaching 87.21 times subscription. Under the guidance of Beeline Capital Advisors, the offering presented up to 67,08,000 equity shares priced between Rs 205-216 each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025