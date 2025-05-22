Gujarat Emerges as Leader in India's Renewable Energy Revolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement setting a national target to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 has found a significant ally in Gujarat. As of April 30, 2025, Gujarat boasts the highest renewable energy installations in India, with a total capacity reaching 35.16 gigawatts, according to data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat ranks first in several renewable energy segments, leading the nation in installed capacity for wind and rooftop solar systems. Additionally, the state is second in solar power capacity. By having a diverse energy mix that includes wind, solar, hydro, and bioenergy, Gujarat contributes 15.72% to India's total renewable energy capacity.

The Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) is at the forefront of integrating renewable sources into the energy grid through advanced storage solutions. It has secured Battery Energy Storage Systems agreements with a capacity exceeding 1,192 MW. The state's initiatives, including a 35 MW solar project with a Battery Energy Storage System in Kutch, reflect its commitment to enhancing grid reliability and clean energy deployment.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, Gujarat produced around 32,790 million units of power from renewable sources, making up 22% of its power consumption. The state added 5.9 GW of new capacity, reinforcing its position as an energy leader. Innovative strategies are making renewable energy accessible and cost-effective, particularly for industrial sectors.

Guided by stable policies and infrastructure, Gujarat is not only advancing its clean energy goals but also inspiring other states to adopt similar forward-thinking strategies. As it champions India's renewable energy vision, Gujarat continues to play a pivotal role in building a sustainable and resilient energy future.

