Supreme Court Reserves Order on Waqf Act Challenge

The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on interim relief pleas concerning the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Arguments were heard from both the petitioners and the Centre, discussing the Act's impact on non-Muslim creation of Waqfs and its implications on tribal lands.

The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court reserved its order on the issue of interim relief in a series of pleas challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench, led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih, listened to arguments over three days from petitioners questioning the Act's constitutional validity.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued for the Centre, discussing the provision barring non-Muslims from creating Waqfs. He noted that the 1923 law did not allow non-Muslims to create Waqfs, a stance changed only in 2013. Mehta defended the five-year practice requirement for Muslims to establish a Waqf, aimed at preventing fraud.

Senior advocate Ranjeet Kumar, representing Haryana and a supporting tribal organization, highlighted issues in Rajasthan where a Waqf claim was made over land allocated for mining. The Centre's affidavit contended that the amendments aim only to regulate the secular aspect of property management, without violating religious freedoms under the Constitution.

