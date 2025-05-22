Market Recalibrations Amid Regulatory Impacts

Trading activity in index derivatives and options is showing signs of stabilization following a three-month decline precipitated by regulatory interventions, ICRA reported Thursday.

ICRA noted that alterations in regulations starting November 2024 sharply curtailed index options trading. Despite reduced volumes across metrics, strategic recalibrations have begun to stabilize the market.

The impact of these regulatory measures is evident in the decreasing financial performance, with securities brokerage houses reporting a significant drop in revenues. However, future regulatory decisions remain pivotal in shaping market activity.

