Market Recalibrations Amid Regulatory Impacts

Trading in index derivatives and options is stabilizing following a decline due to regulatory interventions, according to ICRA. Market recalibrations are evident, despite decreased trading activity impacting financial performance. Regulatory changes have shifted trading behavior and could spur future competitiveness in securities brokerage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:17 IST
Trading activity in index derivatives and options is showing signs of stabilization following a three-month decline precipitated by regulatory interventions, ICRA reported Thursday.

ICRA noted that alterations in regulations starting November 2024 sharply curtailed index options trading. Despite reduced volumes across metrics, strategic recalibrations have begun to stabilize the market.

The impact of these regulatory measures is evident in the decreasing financial performance, with securities brokerage houses reporting a significant drop in revenues. However, future regulatory decisions remain pivotal in shaping market activity.

