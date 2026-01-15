Left Menu

Market Shifts as Precious Metals Surge Amid Economic Uncertainty

The stock market saw notable declines with tech and bank stocks leading the downturn amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, precious metals soared as silver exceeded $92 per ounce. Oil prices briefly peaked before dropping, influenced by President Trump's comments on Iran and expectations of increased supply from Venezuela.

15-01-2026
U.S. stock indexes witnessed declines on Wednesday, led by tech and bank stocks, as geopolitical and economic uncertainties prevailed. Despite positive earnings from major banks, investors sold off shares owing to concerns over proposals to cap credit card interest rates.

President Trump's statements indicating reduced tensions in Iran prompted temporary market optimism, yet oil prices subsequently retracted gains. Expectations for increased oil supply from Venezuela further influenced oil market dynamics.

Conversely, the precious metals market saw a surge with silver climbing past $92 per ounce. Market analysts attribute this boost to increased demand and prevailing economic uncertainties further enhancing precious metal appeal.

