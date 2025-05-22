Left Menu

Bakeries in Gaza Resume Amidst Humanitarian Struggles

The U.N. food agency has helped several bakeries in south and central Gaza to restart bread production as trucks accessed supplies through the Kerem Shalom crossing. WFP Country Director Antoine Renard emphasized the urgent need to avert widespread hunger, describing the situation as a 'race against time.'

Updated: 22-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:28 IST
Bakeries in Gaza Resume Amidst Humanitarian Struggles
On Thursday, the U.N. food agency announced that a small number of bakeries it supports in Gaza's south and central regions have resumed bread production. This development follows the successful retrieval of cargo from the Kerem Shalom crossing by trucks.

Antoine Renard, the World Food Program (WFP) Country Director, expressed urgency in addressing the food crisis. He stressed the importance of these operations in averting widespread starvation in the area.

Renard's statement highlighted the critical situation, underscoring the need for immediate action to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as residents face increasing challenges accessing basic necessities like food.

