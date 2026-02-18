India Partners with WFP to Combat Global Hunger with Rice Supply

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have inked a vital agreement aimed at alleviating global hunger through the supply of rice. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), announced on Wednesday, was signed by key officials, including FCI's Rabindra Kumar Agarwal and WFP's Deputy Executive Director, Carl Skau, with the Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra and other dignitaries in attendance.

Under this pact, FCI commits to supplying 2 lakh tonnes of rice, with up to 25% broken rice permissible, over the next five years to aid WFP's humanitarian efforts. This MoU not only reflects India's resolution to combat hunger but also encapsulates the country's broader commitment to address global malnutrition and food insecurity. The agreement stipulates an annual price negotiation, with the current cost fixed at Rs 2,800 per quintal until the end of March 2026.

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, Secretary Chopra emphasized India's export of hope and dignity to those in need, reinforcing international solidarity in combating hunger. Carl Skau from the UN WFP commended India's vital role in reaching vulnerable populations with nutritious food, marking an essential milestone in the fight against global hunger.

