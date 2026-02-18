Left Menu

India Partners with WFP to Combat Global Hunger with Rice Supply

The Food Corporation of India and World Food Programme have signed a memorandum to supply rice for global hunger relief. The agreement strengthens India's commitment to global food security by providing 2 lakh tonnes of rice to WFP over five years, reinforcing efforts against malnutrition and food insecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:54 IST
India Partners with WFP to Combat Global Hunger with Rice Supply
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have inked a vital agreement aimed at alleviating global hunger through the supply of rice. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), announced on Wednesday, was signed by key officials, including FCI's Rabindra Kumar Agarwal and WFP's Deputy Executive Director, Carl Skau, with the Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra and other dignitaries in attendance.

Under this pact, FCI commits to supplying 2 lakh tonnes of rice, with up to 25% broken rice permissible, over the next five years to aid WFP's humanitarian efforts. This MoU not only reflects India's resolution to combat hunger but also encapsulates the country's broader commitment to address global malnutrition and food insecurity. The agreement stipulates an annual price negotiation, with the current cost fixed at Rs 2,800 per quintal until the end of March 2026.

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, Secretary Chopra emphasized India's export of hope and dignity to those in need, reinforcing international solidarity in combating hunger. Carl Skau from the UN WFP commended India's vital role in reaching vulnerable populations with nutritious food, marking an essential milestone in the fight against global hunger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

Bomb Scare Shakes Delhi Schools: Rapid Evacuation Follows Threat Emails

 India
2
India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI Governance Model

India Leads with 'Frontier AI Impact Commitments' for a Global South-led AI ...

 India
3
US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

 Sri Lanka
4
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026