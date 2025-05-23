U.S. Tax Bill Impact: Global Markets Show Mixed Reactions

Asian shares saw minor upticks on Friday as investors gravitated towards U.S. Treasuries, following the narrow passage of President Donald Trump's tax bill in the House. Despite this, concerns over elevating debt levels persist.

Globally, U.S. business activity gained momentum in May, lifting Wall Street initially before encountering late-session selling pressure, leading to a flat close. In contrast, European markets slumped due to weak performance data. U.S. House Republicans narrowly passed Trump's tax cut initiative, spurring a $3.8 trillion increase in the national debt over the next decade.

In the midst of fiscal health worries, Treasury yields have spiked, though efforts to curb fears allowed bond prices to rise slightly. The appeal of 30-year bonds drew attention, while Asian markets observed highs in Japanese government bond yields. Meanwhile, the dollar weakened, gold poised for gains, and Bitcoin surged, signaling varied economic responses worldwide.

