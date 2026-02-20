Stocks Rally, Treasury Yields Rise Amid Supreme Court Ruling Impact
U.S. and European stocks advanced on Friday following a U.S. Supreme Court verdict overturning President Trump's tariffs. The ruling led to an increase in Treasury yields and fluctuations in gold prices. While stocks rose, concerns about GDP growth and inflation persisted, impacting market dynamics.
U.S. and European stock markets surged on Friday as investors digested the significant implications of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down former President Trump's tariffs. Treasury yields rose in the aftermath, reflecting heightened expectations around future economic activities and inflation concerns.
The landmark ruling dismantling Trump's tariffs, deemed excessive under emergency law provisions, buoyed major stock indexes, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all experiencing gains. However, the economic landscape remains strained with weak GDP growth and rising inflation data, providing a complex backdrop for market movements.
Gold prices experienced volatility following the GDP report and court decision, while tensions between the U.S. and Iran continued to influence crude prices, which slightly declined despite expectations of a weekly rise. The dollar showed mixed reactions, continuing its weekly advance amid shifting investor sentiments in the global economic theater.
