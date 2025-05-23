Tribute in Tokyo: Abhishek Banerjee Honors Indian Freedom Fighter Rash Behari Bose
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee visited the memorial of freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose in Tokyo, paying homage and urging the Indian Embassy to address its neglected state. Part of a global outreach mission, Banerjee and a multi-party delegation also aim to counter terrorism-related misinformation globally.
TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee paid a visit to the Tokyo memorial of freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose on Friday, where he laid a floral tribute to the illustrious leader. Bose, renowned for founding the Indian Independence League, was also pivotal in organizing the Ghadar Mutiny.
In a diplomatic move, Banerjee expressed concerns over the neglected state of the memorial on social media platform 'X', urging the Indian Embassy to restore it. He highlighted the urgent need to honor Bose's contributions to India's struggle for freedom.
The delegation, on a five-nation visit under Operation Sindoor's global outreach, aims to brief international partners on India's anti-terror efforts. The delegation comprises MPs from various political parties, reflecting India's unified front against cross-border terrorism.
