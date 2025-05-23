Left Menu

ED's Major Raids Expose Massive Real Estate Fraud

The Enforcement Directorate conducted significant raids on real estate giants like Jaypee Infratech, targeting a Rs 12,000 crore fraud. The investigation, centered around fund diversion, spans across Delhi, NCR, and Mumbai, potentially impacting thousands of investors and the sector's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:17 IST
ED's Major Raids Expose Massive Real Estate Fraud
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented crackdown that could rock both the real estate and financial sectors, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated sweeping searches on Friday in connection with an alleged Rs 12,000 crore fraud. This extensive probe involves major real estate firms, including Jaypee Infratech and Jaypee Associates Limited, among others, according to officials.

The raids, part of a money laundering inquiry under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), saw ED operatives searching 15 locations spread across Delhi, the National Capital Region, and Mumbai. The investigation focuses on uncovering the siphoning and diversion of funds meant for homebuyers and investors, implicating renowned real estate players like Gaursons, Gulshan, Mahagun, and Suraksha Realty.

According to ED officials, preliminary findings indicate massive financial mismanagement and public money misuse, potentially impacting thousands of hopeful homebuyers and investors. With the investigation ongoing, more details about the alleged money trail are anticipated, which could have lasting repercussions for the companies involved and the broader real estate market. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025