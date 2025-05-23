Uttarakhand on High Alert: Rising Waters and Highway Tragedy

The Uttarakhand Police has issued precautionary advisories for residents near Pauri Garhwal's Ganga ghats. The warnings come as the water level rises, attributed to recent rainfall and controlled releases from Srinagar dam, prompting officials to urge caution.

Tragedy struck earlier today on the Gangotri Highway; a passenger bus overturned near Dharasu, injuring several. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sorrow and ordered comprehensive medical care for the injured.

The State Disaster Response Force confirmed that the bus was carrying 41 passengers when it lost control and overturned. Prompt rescue work by authorities ensured all passengers were safely evacuated, with only minor injuries reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)