Modi's High-Level Security Meet: Forging India's Unified Stance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to convene a crucial meeting involving Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from BJP-governed states on May 25, as reported by sources. This high-stakes gathering in the nation's capital seeks to assess and consolidate India's security measures after recent military actions.

The session is scheduled between 9 am and 3 pm, according to sources, and aims to apprise leaders of the military maneuvers under 'Operation Sindoor' against terror camps in Pakistan. This initiative aims to underline India's commitment to national security, inviting all BJP-led state leaders to partake in discussions.

Amidst these developments, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha spearheads a diplomatic mission in Japan to rally international support against terrorism. The delegation has received endorsement from Japanese lawmakers in this global outreach against terrorism, highlighting Pakistan's involvement in state-sponsored terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)