Taiwan Lifts Short-Selling Curb Amid Market Stabilization

Taiwan's financial oversight body will lift short-selling restrictions from Monday. This decision reflects the gradual return of stability to the domestic financial market.

Regulators have made it clear that while current conditions are stable, they remain vigilant. Any future market disruptions, specifically irrational fluctuations, will prompt swift corrective measures to uphold market integrity.

The assurance is part of a broader commitment to maintaining financial stability amid global economic uncertainties.

