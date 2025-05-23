Left Menu

Taiwan Lifts Short-Selling Curb Amid Market Stabilization

Taiwan's financial regulator announces the cessation of short-selling restrictions starting Monday due to a return to market stability. The authority pledges to monitor the market for any irrational fluctuations and will take necessary actions to maintain stability in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan's financial oversight body will lift short-selling restrictions from Monday. This decision reflects the gradual return of stability to the domestic financial market.

Regulators have made it clear that while current conditions are stable, they remain vigilant. Any future market disruptions, specifically irrational fluctuations, will prompt swift corrective measures to uphold market integrity.

The assurance is part of a broader commitment to maintaining financial stability amid global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

