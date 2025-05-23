Heroic Sacrifice: Lt. Tiwari's Legacy of Bravery in Sikkim

In a courageous and selfless act, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari of the SIKKIM SCOUTS made the ultimate sacrifice, saving a comrade during an operational task in North Sikkim on May 22, 2025. Despite having been commissioned less than six months earlier, the 23-year-old officer led a patrol in challenging conditions towards a crucial Tactical Operating Base.

Amid the mission, Agniveer Stephan Subba slipped from a log bridge into a perilous mountain stream. Demonstrating sheer presence of mind and determination, Lt. Tiwari immediately leapt into the water to rescue him, showing the true spirit of leadership and camaraderie, followed by Naik Pukar Katel. While they successfully saved the Agniveer, the unforgiving currents claimed Lt. Tiwari's life. His body was discovered downstream, a tragic testament to his bravery.

Lt. Tiwari's actions epitomized the fundamental values of the Indian Army - courage, integrity, and selfless service. Remembered by his family and the entire Indian military, his legacy is one of unwavering dedication and heroism, inspiring future generations. The Indian Army mourns a leader whose noble sacrifice reflects the eternal soldier bond transcending hierarchy and circumstance.

