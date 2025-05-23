Activists Challenge Energy Giants Over Climate Accountability

Extinction Rebellion, a climate activist group, staged a protest at French bank BNP Paribas' headquarters, opposing its association with TotalEnergies. The brief demonstration involved slogans and mock currency before police intervened.

The protest criticized TotalEnergies for excluding climate strategy discussions in its shareholder meeting vote, accusing the energy sector of reneging on environmental commitments. TotalEnergies plans a climate debate during the meeting, emphasizing its openness to protest within peaceful boundaries.

BNP Paribas asserted its support for the energy transition, primarily financing low-carbon energy initiatives. As TotalEnergies' shareholder meeting commenced in Paris, Extinction Rebellion announced a follow-up event, the 'Counter-General Energy Assembly,' at an undisclosed location.

