Activists Challenge Energy Giants Over Climate Accountability

Activists from Extinction Rebellion briefly occupied BNP Paribas' headquarters in Paris, protesting its ties with TotalEnergies. They decried the omission of climate strategy questions at TotalEnergies' shareholder meeting. Both BNP and TotalEnergies affirmed their commitment to sustainable practices, despite activist condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:07 IST
Extinction Rebellion, a climate activist group, staged a protest at French bank BNP Paribas' headquarters, opposing its association with TotalEnergies. The brief demonstration involved slogans and mock currency before police intervened.

The protest criticized TotalEnergies for excluding climate strategy discussions in its shareholder meeting vote, accusing the energy sector of reneging on environmental commitments. TotalEnergies plans a climate debate during the meeting, emphasizing its openness to protest within peaceful boundaries.

BNP Paribas asserted its support for the energy transition, primarily financing low-carbon energy initiatives. As TotalEnergies' shareholder meeting commenced in Paris, Extinction Rebellion announced a follow-up event, the 'Counter-General Energy Assembly,' at an undisclosed location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

