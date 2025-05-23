Left Menu

Nagaland Powers Up with Duilumroi Hydro Electric Project

Nagaland's Power Minister KG Kenye inaugurates a 2.4 MW hydroelectric project at Poilwa village. The project aims to enhance energy capacity with renewable resources, addressing the state’s power deficiency. The plant is expected to generate about 11.95 million units of electricity annually, cutting power purchase costs significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's Power Minister KG Kenye officially launched the 2.4 MW Duilumroi Small Hydro Electric Project on Friday. Situated at Poilwa village, the initiative is designed to strengthen the state's energy capacity through sustainable methods.

During the opening ceremony, Kenye stated that Nagaland's current generation capacity is only 26 MW, highlighting the absence of major hydro projects while emphasizing the state's potential with its unique geography. With a peak demand of 193 MW, Nagaland relies heavily on importing power, a situation the project aims to mitigate.

The hydroelectric facility, located 45 km from Kohima, leverages water from the Japfu Mountain range. It includes several infrastructure components and is expected to produce approximately 11.95 million units of electricity annually, providing substantial savings for the state. The enterprise aligns with national renewable energy obligations, and it anticipates capital cost recovery within seven to eight years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

