KP Group's Rs 4,000 Crore Push into Gujarat's Renewable Future

KP Group has announced a massive Rs 4,000 crore investment into renewable energy projects in Gujarat. Under a MoU with the state government, the group plans to develop approximately 855 MW of solar and hybrid power projects. The initiative was formalized during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference.

In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, KP Group has pledged an investment of Rs 4,000 crore in Gujarat's renewable energy sector. This announcement emphasizes the group's commitment to fostering green energy solutions across the region.

The company has formalized this commitment by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government, as confirmed in an exchange filing. This agreement outlines plans to develop renewable energy projects, solidifying Gujarat's position as a leader in green energy initiatives.

Set during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference on January 12, 2026, in Rajkot, the MoU proposes projects with a combined capacity of approximately 855 MW. These include solar power initiatives and wind-solar hybrid projects across various locations in Gujarat, such as Devbhumi Dwarka and Kutch, heralding a new era of sustainable development.

