Waaree Renewable Technologies Wins Solar Project Deal
Waaree Renewable Technologies has secured a Rs 102.75-crore order to set up a 25MWac/35MWp solar project on a turnkey basis. The project, including a 50MW evacuation infrastructure, is scheduled for completion in the 2026-27 financial year. The order is from a domestic entity.
- Country:
- India
Waaree Renewable Technologies announced that it has landed a significant Rs 102.75-crore contract to construct a solar project with a capacity of 25MWac/35MWp. The project will also include the development of a 50MW evacuation infrastructure and will be executed on a turnkey basis.
Scheduled for completion during the 2026-27 financial year, this project marks a pivotal advancement in Waaree's portfolio, emphasizing their growth in the renewable energy sector.
The letter of award for this engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project was granted to Waaree by a domestic client, further solidifying the company's presence in the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AEPC Seeks Tax Relief & Incentives to Combat US Tariff Shocks
India Positions Farmers as Clean-Energy Producers at Global Renewable Energy Dialogue
Union Budget 2026-27: Renewable Energy Seeks Strategic Boost
FedEx Partners with GJEPC for Streamlined Global Shipping
IREDA Sees 37% Profit Surge Amid Renewable Energy Push