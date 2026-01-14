Waaree Renewable Technologies Wins Solar Project Deal

Waaree Renewable Technologies announced that it has landed a significant Rs 102.75-crore contract to construct a solar project with a capacity of 25MWac/35MWp. The project will also include the development of a 50MW evacuation infrastructure and will be executed on a turnkey basis.

Scheduled for completion during the 2026-27 financial year, this project marks a pivotal advancement in Waaree's portfolio, emphasizing their growth in the renewable energy sector.

The letter of award for this engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project was granted to Waaree by a domestic client, further solidifying the company's presence in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)