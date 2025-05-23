UP Modernizes Madrasa Education with Ambitious Overhaul

In a landmark initiative to modernize madrasa education, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is set to implement a substantial curriculum overhaul. UP Minority Affairs Minister Danish Azad Ansari announced the plan on Friday, emphasizing the government's vision to integrate madrasas within the mainstream education framework. The agenda, symbolized by "Ek hath me Quran, ek hath me laptop," aims to elevate madrasa education to new heights.

From now on, madrasas in the state will mandate the teaching of English, Hindi, computer education, and science labs. These changes aim to ensure the holistic development of students, Minister Ansari told ANI. To ensure standard academic quality, the NCERT curriculum will be applied for classes 1 to 3, while the SCERT syllabus will be implemented from class 4 onwards. The government is also initiating a teacher training program to introduce modern teaching techniques.

Minister Azad conveyed that the reforms are being planned at the administrative level to guarantee smooth execution and infrastructure preparedness. He added, "Our goal is to equip madrasa students with the skills necessary to be competitive and future-ready." Meanwhile, similar educational changes were proposed in Uttarakhand, where madrasa students will learn about Operation Sindoor, an anti-terrorism operation by the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan. Mufti Shamoon Qasmi, President of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board, confirmed the inclusion of Operation Sindoor in the syllabus as a matter of national importance.

