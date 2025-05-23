NIA Apprehends Key Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Associate Over Passport Forgery

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully apprehended a pivotal aide involved with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The aide, identified as Rahul Sarkar, played a crucial role in aiding the syndicate's members by supplying them with fake passports to facilitate their escape from law enforcement.

Rahul Sarkar has been brought before the NIA's Special Court at Patiala House in New Delhi, where he has been remanded to the agency's custody for an extensive examination. The investigation revealed that Sarkar was instrumental in forging passports for gang members, among whom was Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, a prime suspect in the high-profile murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.

This significant arrest is part of an ongoing probe initiated in August 2022 under the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, targeting criminal conspiracies and recruitment drives orchestrated by organized gangs and syndicates.

(With inputs from agencies.)