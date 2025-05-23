Delhi Government Intensifies COVID-19 Precautions Amid Rising Cases

Amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases nationwide, the Delhi government has issued an urgent advisory instructing all hospitals to prepare thoroughly, ensuring the availability of beds, oxygen, essential medicines, and vaccines. The health advisory further mandates that all positive COVID-19 samples be forwarded to Lok Nayak Hospital for genome sequencing, facilitating the early detection of emerging variants.

The directive reiterated the necessity for medical directors, superintendents, and administrators of both public and private hospitals to guarantee readiness, highlighting the importance of functional medical equipment and the need for staff refresher training. Additionally, daily reporting of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal has been emphasized.

The advisory also highlighted the need for rigorous COVID-19 testing, adhering to ICMR guidelines, while reinforcing basic precautions such as mask-wearing within healthcare facilities. It noted that, as of May 19, 2025, active cases in India stand at a minimal 257, reflective of the country's successful surveillance and monitoring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)