Left Menu

Trump's Nuclear Energy Revamp: Fast-Tracking Reactor Licensing

President Trump has ordered the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to expedite the licensing of reactors, aiming to cut the process from years to 18 months. The directive includes reforming the commission and leveraging Defense Department resources, while also boosting uranium production in response to demand from data centers and AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 01:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 01:25 IST
Trump's Nuclear Energy Revamp: Fast-Tracking Reactor Licensing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal move to boost the nuclear energy sector, U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to accelerate reactor licensing processes. Currently spanning up to a decade, Trump aims to reduce this timeframe to 18 months, as announced in a series of executive orders signed on Friday.

This initiative seeks to reverse over 50 years of regulations in the industry. As part of the overhaul, the administration is calling for collaboration between the Energy and Defense departments to establish nuclear plants on federal lands, with a particular focus on military bases.

Moreover, the orders aim to revitalize U.S. uranium production and normalize regulatory procedures. However, there are concerns over possible safety and security flaws due to reduced regulatory independence, as cautioned by former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025