Trump's Nuclear Energy Revamp: Fast-Tracking Reactor Licensing

In a pivotal move to boost the nuclear energy sector, U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to accelerate reactor licensing processes. Currently spanning up to a decade, Trump aims to reduce this timeframe to 18 months, as announced in a series of executive orders signed on Friday.

This initiative seeks to reverse over 50 years of regulations in the industry. As part of the overhaul, the administration is calling for collaboration between the Energy and Defense departments to establish nuclear plants on federal lands, with a particular focus on military bases.

Moreover, the orders aim to revitalize U.S. uranium production and normalize regulatory procedures. However, there are concerns over possible safety and security flaws due to reduced regulatory independence, as cautioned by former Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz.

(With inputs from agencies.)