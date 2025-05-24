Andhra CM Proposes Triad Strategy for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' at NITI Aayog Council

At the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu called for the establishment of three specialized sub-groups, in alliance with the Union Government and NITI Aayog, to expedite progress towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. An official state release highlighted that these sub-groups will focus on GDP growth through enhanced investments, manufacturing, exports, and job creation, supported by Viability Gap Funding for PPP initiatives.

The second sub-group will address population management to harness India's demographic dividend while preparing for eventual challenges like ageing populations and declining fertility rates. Innovative governance driven by technology forms the core of the third sub-group, which aims to integrate AI, quantum computing, drones, and digital platforms for efficient, citizen-centric administration, the release stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, focusing on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047', a theme central to transforming India into a developed nation. Discussions included Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, and senior officials deliberating on cooperative federalism and national policy, emphasizing state-centered growth strategies. PM Modi, lauding Andhra Pradesh's growth model, inspired other states to explore its reform strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)