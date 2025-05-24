Assam Minister Visits Bereaved Family After Deadly Pahalgam Attack
Assam Minister Ranjit Kumar Das visited the family of a victim, offering condolences and financial support after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 25 civilians. The attack prompted India's Operation Sindoor targeting terror bases in response to Pakistani aggression and the two nations later agreed to cease military actions.
In a gesture of solidarity, Assam Minister Ranjit Kumar Das visited the family of the late Shubham Dwivedi, a victim of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking with ANI, Das relayed condolences from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and reassured the grieving family of the state's unwavering support.
On behalf of the Assam government, Das conveyed a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the bereaved family. "The Chief Minister has urged us to stand with those affected by this tragedy," Das stated. Expressing her gratitude, Aishanya Dwivedi, widow of the deceased, appreciated the government's outreach and emotional support.
The horrifying attack occurred at Baisaran meadow, Pahalgam, where 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen lost their lives. Following the attack, India initiated Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The situation saw de-escalation as both countries subsequently agreed to halt military actions.
