Formula One Eyes Return to Africa amid Ongoing Venue Talks
Formula One aims to return to Africa, discussing potential venues with Rwanda and South Africa. Financial challenges and political issues have delayed efforts, but the sport remains committed to including the continent on its calendar. The last African Grand Prix was held in Kyalami in 1993.
Formula One is negotiating a potential return to Africa, with three locations under consideration, according to CEO Stefano Domenicali. Discussions are ongoing, but securing a race in Africa will take time.
The continent last hosted a grand prix at Kyalami, South Africa, in 1993. While financial constraints have previously hindered efforts, Domenicali emphasized the importance of establishing a stable, long-term venue.
Though no specific cities or circuits were mentioned, Rwanda and South Africa, with Kigali and Kyalami respectively, are leading candidates. Despite challenges, including political issues in Rwanda, Formula One remains keen to connect with the continent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
